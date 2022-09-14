Charm Trail Loot_MBG8082.jpg

Reporter Alana Lackner poses with her The Dalles Sunsational Charm Bracelet.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

I’ve always loved collecting things. It just lights up the achievement part of my brain and makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something and am working toward a worthy goal (even though I basically never finish said collections).

So naturally, when I heard about The Dalles Sunsational Charm Trail, I was absolutely enraptured and I knew I wanted to be involved. I knew that The Dalles Chronicle was previously involved and I wanted Columbia Gorge News to do it too. Plus, I really wanted to start filling out a bracelet of my own.

Charm trail map

The official Sunsational Charm Trail map for 2022.
Above is Columbia Gorge News reporter Alana Lackner’s Sunsational Charm Trail bracelet. Visible charms include, from left to right, a discontinued cat charm from the Chamber of Commerce, a burger from Big Jim’s Drive-In, an ice cream scoop from Scooper McQuade’s, a horseless carriage from the Fort Dalles Museum, an art palette from The Dalles Art Center, a cornucopia sponsored by the food bank, a beer from Freebridge Brewing, a pizza box from Spooky’s, a book from The Dalles Library and a feather from the Discovery Center. Also pictured: Columbia Gorge News' newspaper charm.