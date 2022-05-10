For the first time since May 2019, Hood River Valley High School’s Senior Scholarship Night will be held in person for students and their families on Thursday, May 19 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Community members may watch the program online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/scholarshipnight.
Scholarship Night is an annual event celebrating HRVHS seniors who have been awarded local scholarships. This year HRVHS seniors were awarded nearly $570,000 from more than 30 Hood River County organizations and families, said a press release.
