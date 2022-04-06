More than $200,000 of investment is headed to two school districts in the Gorge to diversify access to engineering, computer science, and advanced manufacturing courses. The funds are from a CTE Revitalization grant awarded to Columbia Gorge Education Service District, and managed by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, in direct partnership with two school districts: Hood River County and South Wasco County.
Dufur School District also received a grant to launch new Career and Technical (CTE) programs.
“This project is the direct result of several dedicated educators coming together across district lines, to improve program offerings and enrollment through collective learning. The project builds on strong support for engineering courses in the Gorge, while also addressing the fact that enrollment in those courses is skewed,” said Christy Christopher, Columbia Gorge STEM Hub director. Both across the state and in the Columbia Gorge, boys outnumber girls roughly three to one in engineering-related courses. Students of color are similarly underrepresented in those courses.
From this grant, existing engineering courses will be updated, newly approved computer science courses will be added, and practices will be adjusted to improve the equity and sustainability of existing programs. The project has a particular focus on providing students with hands-on STEM and robotics in middle school, so that they are more inclined to enroll in those courses in high school. In all, these efforts prepare students for job opportunities in high tech and manufacturing fields which have continued to strengthen in the Columbia Gorge region.
As explained by Patrick Getchis, STEM educator at Wy’east Middle School in Odell, “This grant will open wormholes of exploration. From designing autonomous tractors to soccer-playing robots, our kids will be able to apply STEM in meaningful ways. Moreover, with enough instructional scaffolds and intentional planning, our goal is to broaden the STEM learning community throughout the Gorge.”
Collectively, these schools will contribute to the ongoing expansion of CTE opportunities within the region. This trend is motivated by research that shows a positive relationship between on-time high school graduation rates and students who participated in CTE programs. According to a study by Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Program Northwest, “students who concentrated in a CTE program of study were 25% more likely to graduate high school in four years than those who did not” and higher future earnings are also associated with secondary CTE program participation. Modern CTE programs, like the ones supported at local schools, help prepare students for a variety of options after high school, from entering the workforce right away to pursuing a related university degree.
As Superintendent Ryan Wraught said, “South Wasco County School District is very excited at the opportunities this funding will bring to our students.” In addition to the lead partners, supporting organizations include Columbia Gorge Community College, the Gorge Technology Alliance, Mid-Columbia Development District, and East Cascade Works. Companies and organizations that would like to support this work can reach out to the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub or their local school district.
