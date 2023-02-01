Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released graduation rates on Jan. 26. For the third consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) students was more than 90%. Last spring, 90.6% of HRVHS students graduated on time (297 student graduates total) compared to 81.3 % of all Oregon students.
Over the past five years, HRVHS graduation rates have steadily increased. Hood River County School District (HRCSD) attributes this increase to the dedicated staff and teachers, strong family partnerships, and generous community support.
“Graduation rates are a measurement of the health of the school district’s programs,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. “We appreciate the deep commitment of our staff, families, and community toward student success, and we applaud our students’ hard work and perseverance.”
Furthermore, the specific programs and opportunities that support student success include the Hood River Options Academy (HROA, an online program), the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, engaging summer school opportunities, credit recovery opportunities, migrant student education programs, and others.
For the fifth consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of Hispanic/Latino students was higher than 80%. The four-year graduation rate increased from 83.8% to 88.8%, compared to 78.7% of Oregon Hispanic students.
For the fourth consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of students who were English Language Learners (ELL) steadily increased. For the 2021-22 school year, HRVHS students who successfully completed English Learner programs prior to entering high school in Oregon graduated at 90.1%, 3.75 percentage points higher than the state rate.
Students concentrating on an approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) program of study exceeded the state and HRVHS four-year graduation rate, graduating at a rate of 98.6%.
The four-year graduation rate of HRCSD students with disabilities has increased by 17 percentage points over the past five school years. The graduation rate of students with disabilities for the 2021-22 school year was 77.5% to 67.5% of Oregon students with disabilities.
HRCSD is making steady progress in increasing graduation rates for all students through an ongoing commitment to equity. HRCSD’s focus on equity ensures that each student has access to outstanding educational opportunities and receives the requisite support so they can achieve their full potential.
“Each educator in our school district played a key role in our achievement of a 90.6% graduation rate, and they should be proud,” said Polkinghorn. “While we are happy to see a positive trend of students graduating in four years, we know there is more work to do to meet our mission: For every student to graduate from high school with the knowledge and courage to learn, serve, and pursue their dreams.”
