The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released graduation rates on Jan. 26. For the third consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) students was more than 90%. Last spring, 90.6% of HRVHS students graduated on time (297 student graduates total) compared to 81.3 % of all Oregon students.

Over the past five years, HRVHS graduation rates have steadily increased. Hood River County School District (HRCSD) attributes this increase to the dedicated staff and teachers, strong family partnerships, and generous community support.

HR district grad rates

The four-year graduation rate increased from 83.8% to 88.8%, compared to 78.7% of Oregon Hispanic students.