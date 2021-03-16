March HR Leos

After a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic safety precautions, Hood River Valley High School Leos students and their Hood River Lions adult helpers are back for first-Saturday monthly can and bottle collection at Rosauers on Hood River’s Heights. On March 6, the first collection day since December, the group took in dozens of bags of redeemables brought in by the community, many of them stored up for the past few months. At one point, the line of donors’ cars stretched into 12th Street. Each month the proceeds from container deposits are collected by Lions and returned to the community as donations to non-profits. The March collection will be used to repay a community loan the Leos took out to fund its annual gift basket project serving families in need at the 2020 holidays. Further proceeds will be used to help future recipient groups. 