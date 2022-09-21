School board members unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23/01 — proclaiming Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month — at the Sept. 14 Hood River County School District board meeting.

Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

“Hispanic Heritage Month honors the rich diversity of the Hispanic and Latino community and celebrates the many ways Hispanic people contribute to Hood River County School District, the Hood River community, the State of Oregon and across the nation,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn in his superintendent’s report. “As you know, people with Hispanic heritage make up nearly half of our student population and about 20% of our employees. Your passage of this resolution reaffirms our school district’s commitment to support and serve all students in our district.”