School board members unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23/01 — proclaiming Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month — at the Sept. 14 Hood River County School District board meeting.
“Hispanic Heritage Month honors the rich diversity of the Hispanic and Latino community and celebrates the many ways Hispanic people contribute to Hood River County School District, the Hood River community, the State of Oregon and across the nation,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn in his superintendent’s report. “As you know, people with Hispanic heritage make up nearly half of our student population and about 20% of our employees. Your passage of this resolution reaffirms our school district’s commitment to support and serve all students in our district.”
Board Member Brandi Sheppard made the motion to approve the resolution, and Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz seconded.
Resolution No. 22-23/01
WHEREAS each year, the United States observes National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the culture, heritage and countless contributions of those whose ancestors were indigenous to North America as well as those who came from Central and South America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Spain; and
WHEREAS National Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Johnson and was expanded by President Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15; and
WHEREAS no matter the term one chooses to use, whether it be Hispanic, Latino/a, Latinx or Chicano/a, we speak of people who are civil rights leaders and community organizers, politicians, soldiers, educators, journalists, first responders, pioneers in science and art, healthcare professionals, athletes, inventors, entertainers and so much more; and
WHEREAS more than 42% of enrolled students in the Hood River County School District identify as Hispanic and/or Latino; and
WHEREAS approximately 20% of our employees identify as Hispanic and/or Latino and make great contributions to the accomplishment of HRCSD’s mission; and
WHEREAS Hood River County School District supports providing opportunities for our Hispanic and Latino students to partner and celebrate their cultures through MEChA, the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán club, whose motto is “unity makes strength,” and other Latino/a/x clubs and activities; and
WHEREAS Hood River County School District honors and preserves the linguistic and cultural assets of students through dual language programs and our Spanish for Spanish Speakers and Advanced Placement Spanish courses, which contribute to producing students who are prepared for the Oregon Seal of Biliteracy. These programs also provide the same opportunities to non-Spanish speaking students from diverse backgrounds, which contributes further to a positive, integrated multicultural, multilingual school and community; and
WHEREAS Hispanic and Latino individuals continue their rich history of significant and diverse contributions to the cultural, educational, economic and political vitality of our community;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Hood River County School District hereby proclaims Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, 2022, as Hispanic Heritage Month and honors the rich diversity of the Hispanic and Latino community and celebrates the many ways they contribute to Hood River County, the State of Oregon and the United States of America.
