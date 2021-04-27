Helping Hands Against Violence, a non-profit that has been based in Hood River for 40 years and serves the Gorge region, shone a light on sexual assault during the month of April with a variety of activities that included tying teal ribbons to trees in downtown Hood River with “love letters” attached — notes of encouragement or quotes from survivors — that included Helping Hands’ information at the bottom.
“Dear Survivor, you are not alone. Ever,” begins one such love letter. “It is not your fault. You deserve to feel loved, safe and valued. It is okay to have mixed feelings. There is no right or wrong way to feel about this. We believe in you.”
Helping Hands Against Violence has a 24-hour crisis hotline, 541-386-6603, for those needing to talk to someone or are seeking shelter.
