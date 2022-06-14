Gun safety supporters gathered for a “Rally For Our Lives” in Hood River June 11, in concert with the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and marches and rallies across the country.
The event, organized by local volunteers from Indivisible Columbia Gorge, Protect Oregon’s Progress and Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network, was part of a nationwide response in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y., and Tulsa, Okla., according to a press release from Indivisible.
About 45 protesters gathered at the “Salmon Fountain” at Overlook Memorial Park in downtown Hood River from 11 a.m. to noon to mourn lives lost to gun violence and to demand gun safety legislation from state and federal leaders. Two participants collected signatures for the Statewide Initiative Petition 17, a gun safety initiative that needs 140,000 signatures to be placed on the statewide November ballot (www.lifteveryvoiceoregon.com).
Protesters carried signs that called for an end to gun violence and chanted “No More Silence — End Gun Violence” and “Protect Kids, Not Guns!” One participant, Suzy Sinclair, from White Salmon, said that she was rallying because she’s had enough. “Ever since Columbine, I keep wondering, ‘Why is this still happening?’ Something has to change.”
Commented