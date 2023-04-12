Braver Angels
Photo courtesy Braver Angels

Braver Angels is a national movement to bring conservatives, liberals, and others together at the grassroots level — not to find centrist compromise, but to strengthen our democratic republic. Through workshops, debates, one-on-one conversations, and more, Braver Angels helps Americans understand each other beyond stereotypes, form relationships, identify common ground, and reduce the vitriol that poisons America’s civic culture. Local members of Braver Angels are forming a Columbia River Gorge Alliance chapter and will be hosting a free all-day Red/Blue workshop on April 22.

In 1960, 35-40 % of people reported they would be uncomfortable with their child marrying someone from another race, whereas 5% would have been uncomfortable if the potential spouse identified with the opposing political party. Recent data indicates those numbers are now reversed. Braver Angels seeks to address the increasingly negative effects of this political polarization on our nation.