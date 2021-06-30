“Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series” is a monthly Zoom series that offers education for the experienced gardener led by OSU horticulture experts from across the state.
Participants will take their gardening knowledge to the next level with timely topics from gardening in a changing climate to techniques to extend your season,” said a press release.
The free classes will be held at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month through November; recordings will be available to watch at any time. The series is open to the public; OSU Extension Master Gardeners will receive continuing education credit.
Schedule
July 13: Fire-wise Landscaping with Amy Jo Detweiler
Aug. 10: Season Extension Techniques with Heather Stoven and Nicole Sanchez
Sept. 14: Gardening with Native Plants for Pollinators with Gail Langellotto
Oct. 12: Adapting Your Garden and Landscape for Climate Change with Weston Miller
Nov. 9: Using Life Cycle Analysis to Understand the Sustainability of Your Garden Products and Practices with Gail Langelotto
Commented