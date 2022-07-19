Rick Esaacson

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Klickitat County?
This election is good for everyone, for the reason that all three of the four candidates of the candidates have the same amount of elected experience which is none, with Mr. Morris being the exception.
I will say I do not have the name recognition in the election, I do not have the money, what I do have is the grit. I am the man on the ground, and I do not want to be elected for myself but rather to be elected for the people of the county. I will not sit and tell people what I will do and will not make empty promises, but I will promise this: I will work harder than anyone else for the county.
I want transparency and unity for the county, also for anyone to be able to contact me and know that I may not be able to do what is asked but to know I will exhaust every avenue while trying to get what they asked done.
I will always be available, and I will work for you to better the county for everyone.
2. The county is facing a structural deficit, prompting a reduction in expenses in the 2022 budget. What solutions do you support to address this issue and why?
I would never support a budget deficit because I would hate to see needed services lost to budget cuts; however, I do know that sometimes they are needed. To combat these cuts, I can see increasing the fines to those that willing breaking the law, and those spending time in our county jail. Also encourage businesses into the area.
I have a mindset to cut the cost of power in our area. We sell the power produced by the dam, the windmills and would be produced by the solar farm to other states and is bought back. Why can’t we have that power to our county? I would like to see county ordinances taxing those projects on county land to get that power to our residents before going to other states, to get power bills as low as possible, with that extra money goods can be bought increasing revenue to the county.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in Klickitat County? Why or why not?
I do support renewable energy; however, there are ways to do so without the solar panel project that is proposed. This project is bad for the environment as a whole while being an eyesore in the county and does not provide power to the residents of the county. In Washington State residents are able to buy solar panels tax free up to a certain amount but otherwise have no incentive to purchase them, I would like to work with the state to find alternatives to make individual solar projects available if people so choose.
Being environmentally conscience will help our county going into the future, renewable energy is a key to being able to accomplish this, large “farms” that sell off produced energy to other states may not be the way to go but working together I am sure we can get it done, and I am always open to your suggestions.
4. What are the greatest challenges Klickitat County faces going forward?
Going forward Klickitat County is facing an identity crisis. Are we a rural county or a rapidly growing area, and are we ready for that? With the rapid influx of people moving to our county, housing has become an issue as well as new vs. established residents. I would like to maintain the feel of a rural county for our residents and keep the area a place to hunt, fish, and explore and to not worry about coming across someone’s land. Communication, need to get cell towers and reliable internet to everyone. We need to be inviting to businesses while still maintaining our rural feel. Taking care of the aging population, I feel there should be a cap on property taxes for the elderly as well as an increase in care for those who must live outside their homes.
