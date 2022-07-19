Matt Dumolt

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Klickitat County?

I have an extensive background in business, managing budgets, employees and contract negotiations.   The last 22 years I have been a resident of Klickitat County working as a Farries traveling from one end of the county to the other and having the opportunity to visit with the residents and listening to their concerns.  What makes me a great candidate is that I am honest, I have common sense and integrity, I know what is right and I have the strength to do the right things even if it is difficult.  I am not a politician I am running to represent you as a resident of Klickitat County.