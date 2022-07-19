Matt Dumolt

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Klickitat County?
I have an extensive background in business, managing budgets, employees and contract negotiations. The last 22 years I have been a resident of Klickitat County working as a Farries traveling from one end of the county to the other and having the opportunity to visit with the residents and listening to their concerns. What makes me a great candidate is that I am honest, I have common sense and integrity, I know what is right and I have the strength to do the right things even if it is difficult. I am not a politician I am running to represent you as a resident of Klickitat County.
2. The county is facing a structural deficit, prompting a reduction in expenses in the 2022 budget. What solutions do you support to address this issue and why?
I believe we need to minimize the growth of the county government. The majority of the county residents live here to enjoy the rural lifestyle which includes low taxes. We do not need to increase the size of our county government at the cost of increasing taxes to our residents.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in Klickitat County? Why or why not?
I support the growth of renewable energy if there is a comprehensive plan for location and tax revenue as well as an increase in job opportunities for county residents.
4. What are the greatest challenges Klickitat County faces going forward?
The greatest challenge for the future of Klickitat County is job creation. We are raising our children, graduating them from high school with nothing to keep them here.
