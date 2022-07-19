Lori Zoller

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Klickitat County?
A good candidate for any elected position needs to truly put the needs of the people they represent first. Not only is “people first” the original design of our political system, but a heart’s desire for the people will also carry the elected official through the tough times and endless hours that come with elected official positions.
I love Klickitat County and our people. I thrive on challenges and finding solutions for hard situations. I have current and past relevant work history with and for Klickitat County that would serve me well in a commissioner position.
2. The county is facing a structural deficit, prompting a reduction in expenses in the 2022 budget. What solutions do you support to address this issue and why?
It is my belief, that like every budget in America today, be it individual, private, corp. or government could be facing structural deficits and attempting to reduce expenses in 2022 due to the now 9.1% inflation.
Klickitat County is not currently facing a structural deficit and is staying above the 2022 approved budget.
Klickitat County has carefully tried to analyze and cut expenses in a prudent way. If inflation continues to climb more decisions will have to be made to meet the 2022 approved budget.
A beginning solution, which I would support, would be to take a careful look at each department’s efficiency. All the while keeping in mind the staff and needs to serve the public.
A second solution is that Klickitat County does have a “discretionary budget” and could look for gap funding from that source.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in Klickitat County? Why or why not?
Klickitat County is on track for joining in the quest for renewable energy. We have a great project in the works in east county with the pump storage facility. The project has gone through and is still in the final stages of sound planning. It will bring a thousand jobs to Klickitat County during the five years of construction.
There are some who say this does improve our county situation for jobs as they will be using certified labor position from union workers but having attended a recent meeting in regard to this proposed project, I heard people speak about what this will do for family wage jobs from other depressed areas, such as Longview, Wash. Longview, because of industry and ports that are now slow have many in those areas without work at this time. The plus for Klickitat County is that for the five years of the project those people will need housing, groceries, gas, frequent our stores and enjoy our county and what it has to offer in their off time. A very big boost to many small communities in our county. As well, 450 positions will be dedicated as “apprentices.” A program that our local college is very interested in.
As that is a four-year program, we will have 450 people come out of this project with the ability to secure a great job. The other thing I like about this proposal is one way Klickitat does benefit is from the excise tax collected from the construction. At the state level in a project like this the construction corporation can ask the state to suspend the excise tax requirement. The proponents of this project have committed to paying those taxes. In total the financial benefits from this project over the five years are projected to be several million dollars each year for Klickitat County. Environmentally the project has a small footprint and is using a dedicated water right that had been allotted for the Goldendale aluminum plant, so no new impact will be created for water use. As well it offers a sound way to produce extra electricity during slow times to help with future predicted brown outs.
4. What are the greatest challenges Klickitat County faces going forward?
Due to the overall situation nationwide, I believe maintaining a balanced budget will be number one. There are so many things as citizens and as a county we just cannot predict or control in the near future we are facing. But I do see Klickitat County working hard to anticipate and adjusting to the upcoming financial challenges. If elected as Klickitat County commissioner district no. 2 the budget would be my first priority. I also see the substantial growth facing Klickitat County.
We do have a lack of affordable housing. There are some projects and plans moving. But we need to take a hard look and see how to meet those demands and in a timely manner. With that comes land use planning. We have many competing issues in Klickitat County. Growth and affordable housing yes, but sound planning to ensure we protect valuable agriculture, timber and conservation properties for the future. And, all the while keeping an eye on water resources.
The county is set to update the county comprehensive plan soon. A lot of work and time will go into that document, and I am excited to help work on it. That work will really touch on all the issues facing our county and set us out for years to come with solid plan for our future.
There will be lots of work to do in Klickitat as we meet our growth demands. Increased pressure on our infrastructure, roads and water, public safety, health care, schools and countless other services that support a health county and its people.
