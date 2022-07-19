Loren Culp

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

Prior to 2019 I had no interest in running for office. I was originally asked by citizens to run for Governor because they saw that I had a backbone, that I was a fighter for them and I wasn’t afraid to stand up for our Constitutional rights. I told everyone in 2020 that I am a fighter, I don’t give up. So many times in the past we see candidates we help in an election, when they come up short they disappear. We the people have work to do, I don’t quit, so after looking at the incumbent’s voting record while in Congress, I talked to my supporters and we agreed, Newhouse has to go, he does not vote like someone who is representing the most conservative district in Washington. I will be happy to represent the 4th district in Congress as a real conservative.