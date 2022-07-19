Loren Culp

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
Prior to 2019 I had no interest in running for office. I was originally asked by citizens to run for Governor because they saw that I had a backbone, that I was a fighter for them and I wasn’t afraid to stand up for our Constitutional rights. I told everyone in 2020 that I am a fighter, I don’t give up. So many times in the past we see candidates we help in an election, when they come up short they disappear. We the people have work to do, I don’t quit, so after looking at the incumbent’s voting record while in Congress, I talked to my supporters and we agreed, Newhouse has to go, he does not vote like someone who is representing the most conservative district in Washington. I will be happy to represent the 4th district in Congress as a real conservative.
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
Inflation; border security; crime; keeping our dams; cleaning up Hanford; supporting Washington businesses including agriculture; lower taxes and less regulations;ensuring the constitution is followed.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
Rising prices are a symptom of inflation. Inflation is caused by printing and spending money we don’t have. Congress has been on a spending spree into the trillions of dollars, all supported and voted for by Dan Newhouse. The more paper money in circulation the lower its value, he has voted for it all which has caused the price of everything including housing to increase. Add to that government regulations which limit the amount of buildable land available and it’s no surprise to anyone that housing prices have increased. I support less government regulations. I support getting spending under control. If the Constitution was followed we would not have a big bloated government like we do now, I will fight for smaller government everyday in Congress.
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
Wildfires start either by lightning or are manmade. Wildfires are fueled by a lack of proper management of our lands. We used to thin, log and replant and clean up the forest floor; that is good stewardship. We don’t properly manage our lands like we used to (including grazing) so there is a lot of fuel once lightning or humans cause a fire. The green new deal and carbon credits pushed by the far left is just a money laundering scheme designed to take more money from hard working people and give it to those in power.
I will always stand up for Washington citizens and Americans first before all others! I would encourage everyone to not gamble their vote on candidates who say they will stand up for their rights; instead, vote for someone who has proven he will stand up for the rights of we the people even when he had nothing to gain and his career to lose.
