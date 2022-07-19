Corey Gibson

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
My decision to run for congress came after overhearing my mom tell my father that she could no longer afford one of her medications, learning that my doctor was forced to join secret chat rooms, using code words to discuss COVID treatments, and after my president was censored. I am running because after five years of watching big tech, liberal media, and liberal policies attack our nation’s core values, I must do my part to fight for those who feel they have no voice. And it’s not enough to elect candidates offering only passion and good intentions. A new generation of leadership is needed, a uniting, conservative voice with a proven history of innovative leadership. The unacknowledged elephant in the room is the fact that we (congressional candidates) will all vote the same. We will all fight harder than Dan Newhouse, who has a terrible conservative rating from The Heritage Foundation. The real choice is, who do you want to be your voice and who will be effective? I have already created a national alliance of candidates who will sponsor and cosponsor legislation and act as the anti-squad via my America First P.A.C.T. I have inspired a series of “Fight Back America” rallies uniting and mobilize communities and I am the only candidate with a background fighting to address national and international issues via innovative, strategic alliances. I do not see the same capabilities in my well-intentioned opponents, and therefor feel it is my duty to run for congress.
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
My priorities and commitments once elected to office include decentralizing our education system and eliminate the department of education. I want to return power to parents via school choice vouchers and eliminate CRT from all government agencies. I will work with my fellow America First P.A.C.T. members to enact congressional term limits, make food and energy independence a part of our nation’s long-term national security as critical infrastructure, and I will work to secure the border! I will also seek to drain the swamp while filling our prisons with the swamp creatures. Politicians must be held accountable for their corruption in Washington D.C., both Republicans and Democrats. I will also work to reform our justice department so that it is again trusted by the American people and not viewed as the partisan tool it has become, having been obviously weaponized against conservatives, parents, and political opponents. My priority will be to put our constitution, America, American values, and the American people first.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
The affordable housing issues in Klickitat County will require city, state, and federal cooperation. With over 1/3rd of the county considered low income; I would propose a short-term plan to incentivize developers to build low-income housing with the continued support of federal programs to assist low-income families to pay rent. But I believe economic mobility and lack of opportunity is the root cause of this issue, effecting millions of people across the country. While I believe cutting government spending must be a priority, I also believe we need a heartland economic and infrastructure revitalization bill that focuses on rebuilding the small and medium sized cities throughout the nation. I live in Selah, just next to Yakima Washington. I continue to witness a once vibrant city decline as homelessness and crime surges. The long-term solution is an economic solution found in rebuilding America’s middle class through real growth.
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
First, I would continue to fight to protect our hydroelectric power on the Snake and Columbia rivers. I would work to deregulate EPA restrictions and give power back to our ranchers and farmers, encouraging regenerative grazing practices and responsible land management and water management. We need innovation in our long-term approach to protecting the environment. Government is where innovation goes to die, lagging behind the private sector in every conceivable manner, especially innovation. We need to embrace and empower the private sector for long-term solutions that benefit our environment and our government, not the other way around. Climate change is simply not the cause of our forest fires and poor air quality, and I do have a plan to fix the real issue. I would reinstate the land management practices that eliminated livestock grazing, reducing foliage that acts as fuel for wildfires fires, I would reinstate practices of tree thinning, and resume the use of pesticides that kill destructive beetles/insects that infect and kill trees. State and federal government policy has created Washington’s new smoke & fire season.
