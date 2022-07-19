Corey Gibson

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

My decision to run for congress came after overhearing my mom tell my father that she could no longer afford one of her medications, learning that my doctor was forced to join secret chat rooms, using code words to discuss COVID treatments, and after my president was censored. I am running because after five years of watching big tech, liberal media, and liberal policies attack our nation’s core values, I must do my part to fight for those who feel they have no voice. And it’s not enough to elect candidates offering only passion and good intentions. A new generation of leadership is needed, a uniting, conservative voice with a proven history of innovative leadership. The unacknowledged elephant in the room is the fact that we (congressional candidates) will all vote the same. We will all fight harder than Dan Newhouse, who has a terrible conservative rating from The Heritage Foundation. The real choice is, who do you want to be your voice and who will be effective? I have already created a national alliance of candidates who will sponsor and cosponsor legislation and act as the anti-squad via my America First P.A.C.T. I have inspired a series of “Fight Back America” rallies uniting and mobilize communities and I am the only candidate with a background fighting to address national and international issues via innovative, strategic alliances. I do not see the same capabilities in my well-intentioned opponents, and therefor feel it is my duty to run for congress.