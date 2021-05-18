Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Oregon Rural Practice-based Research Network is collaborating with the North Central Public Health District in The Dalles and One Community Health in Hood River to test a new COVID-19 diagnostic device that is not yet on the market. The national research study, called TestUs, is part of the national Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative funded by the National Institutes of Health.
When asked why the health district is collaborating in this research study, Epidemiologist Jeremy Hawkins said, “These studies are typically carried out in urban settings or at universities, so it is exciting for our community to have the opportunity to contribute to important research that can improve our response to the pandemic. By putting in the effort to conduct this study in a rural area, the researchers have shown that they are serious about obtaining real-world results from communities small and large across the country. We are grateful to the volunteer participants in our community who decide to make this contribution to the fight against COVID-19.”
The study is looking for volunteers experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who were recently exposed to someone who has tested positive. To volunteer, call 971-413-9585 to for an appointment with a study coordinator at North Central Public Health District in The Dalles or One Community Health in Hood River.
Volunteers who complete the study will be compensated with a $25 gift card.
Contact Max Janasik, One Community Health, by calling or texting 971-413-9585, or email RADxoregon@ohsu.edu.
