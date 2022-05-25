New baby broadens scope of fitness studio
Becoming a new parent is a moving experience in many ways and Hannah Mapes, co-owner of Studio Fit in The Dalles, has taken this course in human bonding to another level.
Eight weeks after her son Wells was born, she felt ready to get back into teaching restorative exercise in the airy facility in downtown The Dalles. At that time in 2020, because of COVID, childcare was not an option. So, Baby Barre was born, a low impact fitness class that incorporates wearing a child.
In the beginning, classes were live streamed to studio members at home. When COVID restrictions lifted, new parents returned to the studio with baby in a pack. Exercises are based on traditional Barre techniques to develop balance, coordination and strength while focusing on the connection between parent and child.
“As a parent you’re at your baby’s needs and this was a welcoming environment for new parents. Our children grow up too fast and change every day. This class was also a time to slow down and be present while bonding with your baby,” Mapes said.
Kids do grow up fast and after 5 months, the babies grew too big to hold comfortably. Mapes moved onto other ways to provide movement and personal well-being and is considering instructing the second phase of Baby Barre.
Now, Studio Fit offers 14 different classes a week including Barre, Strength, Yoga Trapeze, and Zumba, classes all taught by certified instructors. Childcare is also provided during morning classes to members so parents can get in a workout.
“We plug people into classes they enjoy. We want people to come here and feel instantly accepted and empowered by movement,” Mapes said.
In addition to regular classes Studio Fit holds monthly events and workshops like Nutrition for Stress Management, Barre and Bubbles and Crystal Bowl Sound Baths.
“These events are open to both studio members and non-members to provide an opportunity to try something new for your wellness routine,” she said.
In June, Mapes and her business partner Matt Eby will branch out into a retail boutique at their 402 E. Second St. location. Mapes said it will be “stocked with quality athletic apparel and other sustainably made products that fit people’s wellness needs and active lifestyles.”
