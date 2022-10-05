Per Diem The Dalles

Per Diem owner Kaahreena Ochoco stands behind the counter in her store, located in the basement of StudioFit at 402 E. Second St., The Dalles.

 Alana Lackner Photos

When Kaahreena Ochoco was in high school in San Diego 10 years ago, she found that more and more, she wanted to have her own money so she could go hang out with friends. Her parents wanted her to focus on school, rather than getting a part-time job, so she found herself brainstorming other ways to make a quick buck. Little did she know, what started out as a side hustle would someday become her career.

“I was like, ‘You know, I have all these clothes, I don’t wear all of them, I’m going to try to sell them,’” Ochoco said. “I posted them on Instagram originally and I would just say ‘This shirt, $5, meet me at lunch.’ And people would come in, we’d meet up during lunch and I’d have a whole bag and my backpack full of clothes. I’d just be dishing out all these clothes and making money that way.”

Per Diem The Dalles

Kaahreena Ochoco, owner of Per Diem Consignment in The Dalles, looks through racks of clothing in her store, located in the basement of StudioFit at 402 E. Second St.
Per Diem The Dalles

Kaahreena Ochoco, owner of Per Diem Consignment in The Dalles, looks through racks of clothing in her store, located in the basement of StudioFit at 402 E. Second St.