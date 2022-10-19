Boricua en la Luna Halley Morera

Halley Morera in front of Boricua en la Luna in Bingen.

Jacob Bertram photo

 Jacob Bertram photo

A taste of Puerto Rico is only a short drive away this time as Halley Morera has been offering authentic cuisine from the Caribbean Island since early this year out of a food truck in Bingen.

The business is the culmination of Morera’s passion for cooking, pride in her heritage, and love for her family.

Boricua en la Luna menu

Menu board outside the Boricua en la Luna food truck.