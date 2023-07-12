MHRailroad_13.jpg

Conductor Andy Wheels and Reba help a young passenger off the train at the downtown Hood River depot in April.

 Noah Noteboom photo

The Fruit Company and Mount Hood Railroad are bringing a new perspective to Hood River. Rather than take Highway 35 up the valley, visitors can now take the train — or railbikes — from the depot in downtown Hood River to The Fruit Company in Pine Grove. The Fruit Company founder and president Scott Webster envisions his family’s fruit operation as a potential hub for Pine Grove and the upper Hood River Valley. Before his vision for the future can come to fruition, Webster reflected on the hard work and dedication to family values that helped him and his family become one of the most recognized and successful fruit growers in Oregon.

FruitCompany_02.jpg

The Fruit Company founder and president Scott Webster envisions his family’s fruit operation as a potential hub for Pine Grove and the upper Hood River Valley. 

The Fruit Co. Genesis

FruitCompany_11.jpg

The Fruit Company has opened a gift shop and mini-museum inside the old Diamond Fruit warehouse with plans to continue building. 
FruitCompany_12.jpg

Fresh fruit is available at the Fruit Company headquarters in Pine Grove in the Upper Valley.
FruitCompany_16.jpg

Sam Brogan prepares the railbikes for visitors to ride to the Fruit Company in Pine Grove.
MHRailroad_02.jpg

Train Conductor Andy Wheels welcomes patrons aboard the Mt. Hood Railroad.
MHRailroad_15.jpg

Train Conductor Andy Wheels and his first mate and “Host with the Most,” Reba.