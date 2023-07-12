Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Fruit Company and Mount Hood Railroad are bringing a new perspective to Hood River. Rather than take Highway 35 up the valley, visitors can now take the train — or railbikes — from the depot in downtown Hood River to The Fruit Company in Pine Grove. The Fruit Company founder and president Scott Webster envisions his family’s fruit operation as a potential hub for Pine Grove and the upper Hood River Valley. Before his vision for the future can come to fruition, Webster reflected on the hard work and dedication to family values that helped him and his family become one of the most recognized and successful fruit growers in Oregon.
The Fruit Co. Genesis
In 1942, Scott’s grandparents Roy and Olive moved across the country from New York to Hood River and purchased land that would become Webster Orchards. Seeing the benefits of fertile soil, superior climate and demand for fresh apples and pears across the country, Roy built their first cold storage on Van Horn Drive in 1951 and expanded to grow additional pear trees in 1965. Business continued to grow and in 1999, Scott and his brother, Addison, expanded operations even further by launching The Fruit Company and moving into the 161,000-square-foot Diamond Fruit packing warehouse. Prior their move into the packing facility, the brothers ran operations from their parents basement. Within the first year of opening Scott recalls the immediate demand for their fruit baskets and other gifts.
“It’s a Christmas type business. So it was great because we started and all of a sudden we started getting orders online,” said Scott. “That first year we sold 525 gifts.”
The warehouse was far too big for their operation in 2003, but a big break would see demand increase sixfold. In Dec. 2003, Scott received a call from The Oprah Show saying they would like to feature The Fruit Company’s fruit baskets in her “Holiday O List” — also known as Oprah’s Favorite Things. Scott said they went from selling 4,000 gifts a year to 24,000 almost overnight.
Today, the Fruit Company has opened a gift shop and mini-museum inside the old Diamond Fruit warehouse with plans to continue building. Webster says he is aiming to create an experience similar to the Tillamook Cheese Factory.
A new connection to Upper Valley
In January of 2022, Webster led a group of investors to buy the Mt. Hood Railroad and give a fresh start to the 115 year old railway. With a friend from high school, Webster and the investment collective came at the right time for the railroad. Financial difficulties had placed the railroad into receivership — a type of bankruptcy. After their parent company, Iowa Pacific Holdings, defaulted on a multi-million dollar loan a U.S. District Court Judge gave control of assets and business operations to a financial advisory firm from Chicago.
“The Mount Hood Railroad was in very poor financial condition, and we spent a good year and a half working every angle to work with the trustees that took it over in their bankruptcy and to work through all of those creditor issues,” Webster said. “It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my career.”
Webster and the trustees struck a deal to buy the railroad for 19 cents on the dollar. They hit the rest button and went through a formal foreclosure process to clean the assets. Webster credits former General Manager and current consultant with the railroad, Ron Kaufman, as a crucial player in the transaction process.
“Ron was just so pivotal in helping [Mt. Hood Capital Investments] navigate our entrance into the railroad, and he was such an important, not only friend, but partner in getting the railroad on really sure footing,” said Webster.
After helping both parties through the process Kaufman retired after 35-plus years at the Mt. Hood Railroad. He continues to serve as a consultant for the railroad.
Today, the railroad offers more than just an excursion through the Hood River Valley. The team at the Mt. Hood Railroad want to give visitors the most authentic experience. Train Conductor Andy Wheels and his first mate and “Host with the Most,” Reba, direct the train up the eastern side of Hood River and up into the plateau in Pine Grove. The 30-minute train journey brings riders to the doorstep of The Fruit Company and Mt. Hood Winery. The train will have different themes such as the Easter, Christmas, Halloween and Scenic Train rides. But Webster is most excited for the two-person motorized railbikes. These contraptions can fit two people and fit squarely on the train tracks. Riders can pedal the railbikes along the tracks, or opt for the automatic approach and sit back and enjoy the open air experience on the railroad. Like with the train rides, visitors can stop at the Fruit Company and have an opportunity to explore the upper Valley. The fun doesn’t stop there.
Between the Fruit Company and the Mt. Hood Railroad visitors can rent e-bikes or get a tour of the orchards and factory. Webster and Capital Investments acquired the popular bicycle tour guides in Hood River, MountNbarreL, to offer e-bike rentals to customers.
“We feel like The Fruit Company is really going to become the hub in the future,” said Webster.
The Mt. Hood Railroad has train rides and railbikes available three days a week Thursday through Saturday at the depot in downtown Hood River. E-bike rentals are available six days a week Monday through Saturday. Visit their depot for a history lesson on how the railroad impacted the upper and lower Hood River Valley in the early 1900s. To find out more and book your ride on the railroad, visit their website at MtHoodRR.com. More information about gift baskets and tours at the Fruit Company is available at TheFruitCompany.com.
