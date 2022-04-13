HOOD RIVER — In the Pacific Northwest where cultural diversity may be hard to come by, Local Rhoots and owner Sam Rodgers are trying to change that with food. Some may see cooking as a chore, but Rodgers sees cooking and food as an avenue to bridge cultural differences.
“Expanding people’s horizons through food is a way to give people an opportunity for appreciation of other cultures,” said Rodgers.
Her food delivery service is making that possible for anyone and everyone.
Local Rhoots was started in what is known as a “ghost kitchen” at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River. A “ghost kitchen” is a place where meals are prepared and then delivered out to the community, instead of customers dining-in. Riverside leased the kitchen to Rodgers in order to prepare their to-go meals, which would be delivered throughout Hood River County in partnership with Gorge Greens. For three and a half years the church served as homebase for the all-women staff.
Prior to her time at Riverside, Rodgers started a blog called “Eat Clean, Cook Dirty.” This was a space where she could share her own recipes and meal prep plans. The blog also opened the door to have conversations with other parents who struggle to feed themselves and their kids.
“Getting food on the table is hard,” said Rodgers. “Whether you’ve got both parents or a single parent in the family that is working full time outside the home, it sucks. It’s difficult.”
Eventually she began selling her prep plans and users would approach Rodgers and ask if she could prepare their weekly meals for them. The plans she devised included step-by-step instructions for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rodgers admits she was hesitant at first.
“I told them: ‘Yeah, I don’t do that,’” said Rodgers. “I said no so much that I finally one day said yes.”
Her goal was to get five families signed up for four weeks. Much to her surprise, a total of 12 families signed up and she delivered 24 four-serving meal kits in the first week.
In July 2021, the space that was Monaghan’s Pancake House became home to Local Rhoots. Rodgers removed the booths, carpet and painted the walls a bright blue. A fresh start that started something she didn’t think would ever happen.
“I told myself, ‘Well, I guess that’s it. I guess I’m gonna close up shop,’” said Rodgers when COVID shut down many businesses in Hood River. “Not thinking at all that we were going to be considered a vital business.”
She soon realized this could be an opportunity to connect with the community. During the early stages of COVID, the City of Hood River asked Local Rhoots and a few other businesses to step in and help accommodate those who are less fortunate. Rodgers and her staff would care for their children during the day and then work from 6 p.m. to midnight cooking meals for the next day to be distributed at mobile home parks and other locations throughout Hood River. Rodgers even setup a Local Rhoots Summer Camp for the children of her employees due to the lack of childcare available.
Rogers buys most of her food from local farms when possible. She has teamed up with Flower to Flour, Columbia Mushroom Company, Oak Grove Farms, Gorge Grown and Gorge Green who delivers all of their prepared meals. According to her, some customers usually don’t care what meals they get as long as they are delivered to their doorstep.
“We’ve built a reputation on our product and quality of food, that they’re happy to be surprised,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers built that reputation on fresh food and serving that food in reusable packaging. Nearly 90% of their containers are reusable and helps keep costs low and their carbon footprint even smaller.
Local Rhoots has a plenty of menu options, whatever you are looking for. You can stop in and buy a single meal or subscribe to their weekly or monthly delivery service. They offer home delivery anywhere in Hood River County, Bingen, White Salmon, and out to Portland. Local Rhoots also offers a catering option for large events. Her most requested menu item is the noodle bar where they can create their own soup from various options of pastas, broths, veggies and protein.
Rodgers has big plans to expand her vision. The current kitchen at the southwest corner of Belmont and 13th Street will be headquarters until she can add locations around the Gorge where food will be shipped and customers can have a grab-and-go option available.
Until then, Rodgers is experimenting by hosting popup events where she invites local chefs and eateries to serve food in their homebase. Last Friday, April 8 Local Rhoots hosted a noodle popup for a Jewish themed restaurant. To find out more about prices and delivery options, visit their website LocalRhoots.com or check out their Instagram and Facebook.
