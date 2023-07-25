Orchard View Cherries

Educators visit Orchard View Cherries during the June Educator Externship hosted by Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.

 Photo courtesy Columbia Gorge STEM Hub

COLUMBIA GORGE — Sixteen local middle school and high school educators gained a greater understanding of career paths in advanced manufacturing, a prominent field in the Gorge region. This year’s event marked the second Educator Externship hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub at Columbia Gorge Education Service District (CGESD).

Educators from four local school districts — Hood River, North Wasco, South Wasco, and Condon — engaged in a three-day, hands-on learning experience that included an overview of the advanced manufacturing program at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC).