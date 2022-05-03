WHITE SALMON — The Columbia River Gorge Commission invites public comment on its Draft Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP).
Comments can be submitted between May 5 and July 5 at ClimateAction@gorgecommission.org.
Public “Question and Answer” sessions will be scheduled for May and June. Dates and registration information will be posted on the commission’s website, www.gorgecommission.org. The final Climate Change Action Plan is scheduled to be released in late summer 2022.
As co-managers of the National Scenic Area, the Commission and the USDA Forest Service work together to protect and enhance the scenic, natural, cultural, and recreation resources of the Columbia River Gorge while supporting economic vitality compatible with resource protections, said a press release.
“The commission and Forest Service recognize the urgency to address climate change through adaptation and mitigation actions. Warmer temperatures threaten fish and wildlife habitats and increase the risk of wildfires,” said the press release. “By identifying and implementing specific actions that protect wetlands and cold-water refuges for vulnerable fish species and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable transit options, the agencies will improve the resilience of the resources and economic vitality of this region which is reflected in the goals, strategies, and actions included in the Action Plan.”
“We are committed to plans and actions that help us implement the purposes of the Act,” said Donna Mickley, forest supervisor at the Forest Service for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. “The Climate Change Action Plan builds on the Vulnerability Assessment that the Forest Service completed in 2020 and helps track and implement important work throughout the entire National Scenic Area.”
For the latest information on the effort, and to download the Draft Climate Change Action Plan, go to www.gorgecommission.org/initiatives/climate-change.
