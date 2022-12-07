Steve Ulrich

Steve Ulrich, longtime Duckwall employee, is waiting for a heart transplant. Cards, letters and donations to help with his medical costs can be dropped off or sent to Duckwall Fruit. A GoFundMe page has also been created.

 Photo courtesy Kathy Nishimoto

HOOD RIVER — Steve Ulrich is waiting for clearance for a heart transplant.

The longtime valley resident is currently at St. Vincent’s in Portland, and his Duckwall Fruit coworkers have stepped up to raise funds for his ever-increasing medical costs.