Glenwood School District is spreading the word. We have a great school here and invite families in surrounding communities who are looking for a change to check us out.
Here’s a news release from the Glenwood School administrative staff: “Students soar at Glenwood School. We offer a perfect combination of awesome academics and fun activities. If your family is looking to enroll at a small school (pre-K through 12th grade) that offers an individualized education and big opportunities, join us! Glenwood School Open House: Tuesday, July 26, 6–7:30 p.m. School tours, snacks, meet our staff, learn about our programs, and enroll students on the spot.”
Superintendent Elyse Mengarelli and her staff have created a YouTube video with highlights of our great little small-town school. Check it out on the Glenwood School District No. 401 Facebook page.
•••
Many of us here in Glenwood who knew Don Warner of Trout Lake are saddened to hear of his passing.
Donny, as many knew him, had many friends here and, as a teenager, had worked on Glenwood farms during haying season. He was always friendly and upbeat and so fun to visit and reminisce with. His family held a memorial service to celebrate his life on July 10 at Hollenbeck Park in Trout Lake.
Our condolences go out to Coralee, Page and Brett Logan, Cody Warner; Gary Akerill, Gerry Harding, and all of Don’s grandchildren and extended family. Don touched so many of our lives with his friendship and kindness and we will always smile when remembering that good man.
•••
Here’s news from Jennifer Hallenbeck: Summer camp is coming the first week of August!
Columbia River Bible Camp at Camp Morrow is hosted by Glenwood Pioneer Memorial Community Church and several other churches in the Gorge and Portland area. This year, Junior Camp for those entering 4-7 grades will be held July 31 through Aug. 3 and Teen Camp for those entering 8-12 grades will be held Aug. 4-7. Registration packets can be picked up at the post office or the church.
Please return completed registration forms and $50 deposit by July 17 (they can be dropped off at 102 E. Main St.). Call or email for more information at 364-3517 or glenwoodpmcc@gmail.com.
•••
Our Glenwood rodeo athletes Peyton Sanchey and Emma Patterson and their families spent Fourth of July week in Winnemucca, Nev., for the Silver State International Rodeo. I’ll have some results to share next time.
Kaedence Loomis of Buena, great-granddaughter of Bubs and Marlene Murray, was also competing at Silver State.
Washington State has the largest contingent of high school and junior high school competitors there, a total of 91 cowgirls and cowboys. They rode in the Fourth of July parade in Winnemucca and had a great time down there.
Joslyn Arnold will soon be leaving for the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyo. For all of these great athletes, it’s no easy feat to take their horses on these long trips in summer, but they have worked hard to win the honor of competing in these rodeos, so it’s definitely worth the long trips. Good luck, cowgirls.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
