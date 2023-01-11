Welcome, 2023. It was a quiet New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around here, but things will get busy, for sure.
•••

•••
School resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after the Christmas break and our Klickwood high school basketball teams played Horizon Christian here in Glenwood that evening. All the games were fast and tough and well played. The Klickwood girls won their game, but the JV and varsity boys lost their games in hard-fought contests.
During halftime of the boys’ JV game, the elementary peewee basketballers had a fun game. It’s a good thing fouls and traveling aren’t called on those little kids. It gets pretty wild but they sure are cute out there.
On Friday, Jan. 6, Klickwood played Lyle-Wishram on the Klickitat home court, played Trout Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Trout Lake, and Dufur on Jan. 10.
•••
Here’s a heads up, in case you didn’t get the school newsletter: There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 16 in recognition of Martin Luther King Day and on Monday, Jan. 23 because of a teacher in-service day.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
