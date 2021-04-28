BINGEN — When someone in need reaches out to the Guided Path for housing services, they may be greeted by Bobby Casey. As a program coordinator and housing specialist, Casey is part of the team that helps to manage and maintain the homeless shelter and the seven permanent supportive housing units in Bingen.
What they might not know about Casey is that he has a special history with the Guided Path. He takes exceptional care of its guests, as he knows what it is like to be in their shoes.
When Casey was a young teenager, his family suffered a bad domestic situation and he, his mom, and his sisters had to leave. Their living conditions were not good and they were pushed into poverty. They had no running water and no electricity. Then his mom learned about the Guided Path, which turned their lives around.
They were housed at the temporary homeless shelter, but it was apparent that this was a new long-term reality.
“When I first got there, I was scared,” Casey said. But he was really excited about electricity and showers again, and he was happy that they were safe. At the time, Diane Murphy ran the program and she was a huge influence on Casey, showing him a lot about compassion and community. He soon became comfortable, to the point that he was like a mascot for other new kids who came to the shelter. He tried to get them involved in activities, like basketball and the annual Easter egg hunt, so they felt included in the community. He realized, “It’s not the end of the world to be at a shelter. You’re still a person and you deserve to be happy.”
Casey’s family transitioned from the shelter into the permanent supportive housing units and stayed for almost three years. During that time, his mom was able to network and eventually found a good job, and they were able to be independent again. He added, “We made a bunch of friends and we never looked back.”
Fast forward, he graduated from high school and now is a proud father of a 6-year-old son. A couple of years ago, Casey was looking for work and was encouraged to apply to the Youth Center in White Salmon by his friend Autumn Williams, who thought he was great with kids. The center is run by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), the same organization that runs the Guided Path where he had spent his teenage years with his family.
“Then, I saw the bigger picture,” Casey said. “I didn’t even realize they (WAGAP) ran the shelter.” When he made that connection, he looked for an opportunity to transition to working for the Guided Path. “That place changed my life and I wanted to work there,” he said.
Now that Casey is working as a housing specialist, he helps other families process into the shelter and spends time over paperwork talking with them and shares his personal experiences. Casey said, “To see the people loosen and relax and look at me and say, ‘Really, you stayed here?’ and be able to say, ‘Yes, I’ve been in your exact shoes and from this place I was able to move to a much better place for myself and my family.’ To relieve that fear is my favorite part of the job.”
This work is not always easy, but Casey has found support in his mentor Kevin Summa, who runs the program. “He has been a wonderful addition,” Summa said. “I really appreciate him being here. He has some wonderful ideas and relates really well with the people here and they relate with him. He has a tremendous amount of compassion.”
Now, Casey focuses on making other people’s lives better. He shared a story of a gentleman, previously from the complex, who needed a ride to the bank because he had no transportation and was struggling with his situation. Casey helped him out, listened to his frustrations, and had a heart to heart with him. He encouraged him to not give up and shared that there was support available and he could get through it. Casey bumped into him again recently and asked how things were going. Now the gentleman has a job, a house and is supporting his family. Casey smiled and said, “He told me that I really helped him through a rough moment in his life, and that was exactly why I got the job.”
Casey encourages people to remove the stigma of accepting help to bridge the gap between poverty and self-sustainability. Of the Guided Path, he said, “It’s a magical place, if people come with the right mindset. The community of people who live here are really great people, hardworking, kind and they really look out for each other.” He plans to keep giving and to teach his son how important it is to share and have compassion for other people. He said, “I’ve been so blessed and want to give back as much as I can.”
If you, or someone you know, are experiencing homelessness, contact WAGAP at 509-493-2662 or email info@wagap.org to be referred to one of their programs in Klickitat County, or a partner agency in Skamania County. To reach the Guided Path directly call 509-493-4324.
Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is a 501c3 non-profit community action agency that helps individuals, families, and communities. WAGAP addresses basic human needs, including food, shelter, energy assistance, and more, in Skamania and Klickitat counties. For more than 50 years, WAGAP has helped people help themselves and reach self-sufficiency.
Learn more at wagap.org, or contact WAGAP at 509- 493-2662 or info@wagap.org.
