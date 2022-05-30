PORTLAND — Fred Meyer Stores celebrates its official 100th anniversary in May of 2022. Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland in 1922. He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping experience that has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
The location in The Dalles opened on Nov. 12, 1980. This year marks 42 years.
In honor of the special anniversary, the company has launched a dedicated website to share historic photos, rotating videos, associate spotlights, and more at www.fredmeyer.com/i/community/100-year-anniversary.
“I am so proud of our Fred Meyer heritage, and our great Associates that have served customers so well that we have been able to grow to serve all of the communities that we call home today,” stated Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. “It is rare for a retail company to last 100 years, and we are very excited to celebrate this big anniversary.”
A customer contest with a grand prize of $5,000 and a diamond bracelet is running now through June 14; entries can be made starting at www.fredmeyer.com/100years.
