Columbia Gorge Food Bank

In Columbia Gorge Food Bank’s new location, an employee heads into the new cold storage area.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — After years of planning and months of construction, Columbia Gorge Food Bank has officially moved into its new home, which will soon become a vibrant community food center complete with beautiful, Gorge-inspired murals, and ample space for events.

The Community Food Center, located at 3525 Crates Way in The Dalles, was originally purchased by CGFB in 2020 as only a shell of a warehouse. In the coming few years, it would be designed and renovated to be a state-of-the-art food bank prioritizing fresh, nutritious food and community involvement. The warehouse was granted temporary occupancy at the end of 2022 and began distributing food to the first of 46 community partners at the beginning of 2023.