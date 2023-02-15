THE DALLES — After years of planning and months of construction, Columbia Gorge Food Bank has officially moved into its new home, which will soon become a vibrant community food center complete with beautiful, Gorge-inspired murals, and ample space for events.
The Community Food Center, located at 3525 Crates Way in The Dalles, was originally purchased by CGFB in 2020 as only a shell of a warehouse. In the coming few years, it would be designed and renovated to be a state-of-the-art food bank prioritizing fresh, nutritious food and community involvement. The warehouse was granted temporary occupancy at the end of 2022 and began distributing food to the first of 46 community partners at the beginning of 2023.
The new space spans 11,000 square feet, more than five times the size of their previous location. It has more than 1,000 square feet of refrigerated storage and more than 600 square feet of freezer space, which will increase CGFB’s ability to store and distribute fresh produce and protein.
According to CGFB Philanthropy Manager Silvan Shawe, the additional space makes a huge difference in what they are able to provide to the community.
“What it will allow us to do is incredible,” Shawe said. “Over 6,000 people are being supported and having access to food through this right now and that, unfortunately, is only increasing. The cost of living is devastating right now, and with SNAP benefits declining, we’re really gearing up right now.”
CGFB’s last office served as a hub for food, rather than a place for customers to interact with. Instead of giving food directly to the public, CGFB would distribute the food it received to its community partners. Though CGFB will still distribute through partners, its new site will be open for public shopping with the move-in of local food pantry Windy River Gleaners in the coming months.
Additionally, the center will also be used to host events and even cooking classes. The ultimate goal is for it to be a space for the community, Shawe said. And not only is it for the community, but in many ways it was made by the community.
According to a press release from CGFB, “The project was made possible by congressionally-directed funding, support from Oregon Food Bank, the Murdock Foundation, Google, Home Depot and Avangrid Renewables, and the generosity of grassroots donors and local groups and volunteers.”
Though the project has come a long way, there’s still work to be done. In the coming months, in addition to the move-in of Windy River Gleaners, the center will still be undergoing construction of the food bank’s offices, flex space and learning kitchen. Currently, the grand opening of the full Community Food Center is expected in spring 2023, depending on how long it takes to secure the remaining funding needed. According to Shawe, CGFB still has around $800,000 to raise.
“Food is essential for life,” Shawe said. “Absolutely no one should be hungry, I think that’s something everyone can agree on. To me, having the infrastructure, the resources to be able to provide that effectively, that is an essential community service.
“We’re incredibly grateful for our partners, most of which are volunteer run. When you look at our pantry volunteers most of them are people who also use the pantry and give back as a labor of love for the community to make this all work,” Shawe said.
Those wanting to learn more, support the Community Food Center, or get involved with anti-hunger efforts throughout the Gorge can visit CGFB at columbiagorgefoodbank.org.
Commented