First Friday — the second of the summer — returns to downtown Hood River on Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m., said a Visit Hood River (VHR) press release.
Oak Street from First to Sixth streets will be closed for vehicle traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The August First Friday theme is “Hot August Nights” and includes a car show, vendors, music, and games for kids and adults. Some downtown businesses expand their hours to open later than usual, offering an enhanced shopping and dining experience.
The car show, sponsored by VHR, is looking for local owners who would like to show off their “hot rods.” There is no fee for entry and participants are asked to pre-register at visithoodriver.com; click on the Hot August Nights Car Show link.
Businesses located off Oak Street and downtown are encouraged to stay open and share their products with the public. It is free to be a vendor and participants are asked to pre-register by filling out the First Friday Vendor Sign Up Form at the web address above.
Tony Smiley will also perform.
“First Friday has always been a wonderful community gathering,” said Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River. “We hope to gain momentum and participation with the First Friday event series this summer to help restore the celebration the tradition provides to the community. We invite and encourage the residents and visitors alike to enjoy a delightful evening browsing our downtown area and meeting the merchants.”
The third of the summer series will be back again on Friday, Sept. 2, same time, same place, and themed “Back to School.” More information will be released closer to the date.
For more information on Visit Hood River and Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.visithoodriver.com.
