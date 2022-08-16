HOOD RIVER — Due to risks of wildfires, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has issued restrictions on campfires, smoking and other activities in National Forest System lands in the Gorge starting this week.
Restrictions currently in effect include:
No campfires. Exempt from this order are petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices provided such devices meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety and can be turned off.
No smoking outside of vehicles, buildings and developed recreation sites except in barren areas at least three feet in diameter.
Discharging a firearm unless hunting.
Using explosives or pyrotechnics (possessing, discharging).
Welding or operating a torch with open flame.
Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device.
Restrictions pertain to all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the NSA and will remain in effect through Nov. 1.
Violations of this prohibition are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
