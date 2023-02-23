UPDATED Feb. 24, 2023
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched Feb. 23 at 2:37 p.m. to 2912 W. 2nd Street, Eddies New and Used Tires, to the report of a structure fire.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
UPDATED Feb. 24, 2023
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched Feb. 23 at 2:37 p.m. to 2912 W. 2nd Street, Eddies New and Used Tires, to the report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived to find a working structure fire with flames and smoke showing from the tire shop section of a multi-use building, a tire shop with attached apartment, of a commercial structure.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the main body of the fire located in the tire shop. The rapid actions of fire crews prevented fire and smoke damage to the attached apartment and its contents.
The occupant of the tire shop sustained minor injuries due to heat and smoke exposure while attempting to rescue a pet. No injuries were sustained by fire crews.
Responding agencies included Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dallesport Fire District for a total of seventeen firefighters operating on the fire scene. The Dalles City Police Department assisted with traffic control and safety. All units were off-scene at 5:12 p.m.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented