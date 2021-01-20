A fifth person from Klickitat County has died of COVID-19, the Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) announced late Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release, the KCHD was notified of the death of a community member on January 19, 2021. The individual was from White Salmon, age 71, and tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21, 2020. The individual was admitted to a Portland area hospital in early January and passed away on January 19, 2021.
Health department officials said in the press release that it is unknown at the time of the announcement if the individual had underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19.
Klickitat County has had a total of 642 COVID-19 cases to date and now five deaths. The last COVID related death of a Klickitat County resident occurred earlier this month.
All of the close contacts were identified and notified at the time the individual tested positive last month. At this time, it appears that the case was related to community transmission, the press release said.
Health officials are urging citizens to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended to avoid large public gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside.
The press release noted that, currently in Phase 1, in the Governors Roadmap to Recovery, the recommendation is to not gather with more than ten people outside your household per week with no more than two households and to wear a mask during that time.
If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.
