The Dalles made national and international hospitality industry headlines when Sara Hearn, general manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites in The Dalles was named both General Manager of the Year and Diamond General Manager of the Year for 2019. Hearn won the coveted Diamond General Manager of the year honor out of a field of more than 1,000 other national and international Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott.
In addition to the General Manager of the Year honors, the hotel also received the 2019 Gold Circle Award for outstanding guest service.
Marriott’s 2019 awards were delayed due to the pandemic, so they were not able to accept their award at the yearly Marriott International Annual Convention. In prior years, the hotel and its team have been recognized, winning awards in the following areas: 2014 Sales Ramp Up Award, 2015 Best New Hotel (Marriott Owners Conference), 2015 Platinum Hotel Award, Intent to Recommend Award, Maintenance and Upkeep Award, Staff Service Award, 2016 Hotel of the Year, 2017 Platinum Hotel Award and 2018 Diamond Hotel Award.
