Michelana and David Roth Fair Planet Advisors

Fair Planet Advisors co-owners Michelina and David Roth have been recognized as a “Best For The World” B Corporation for its customer service.

 Chelsea Marr photo

White Salmon’s Fair Planet Advisors has been recognized as a “Best For The World” B Corporation for its customer service.

B Corporations (also known as B Corps) are companies certified by global nonprofit network B Lab. B Corps must meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The goal of B Corps, according to B Lab, is to build “an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system.”

Fair Planet Advisors