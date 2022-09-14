THE DALLES — Landowners requesting Wasco County assistance in repairing Seven Mile High Road and Ridge Road in the Seven Mile Hill area were encouraged to contact a private contractor during Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners Sept. 7.

Both roads were built to county road standards in the 1970s, when they were originally built to access two subdivisions, according to Georgia Murray, who owns property in the area and was involved in the creation of one of the subdivision.