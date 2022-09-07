Mt. Adams Resource Stewards fight fires with fire

Crew members from Mt. Adams Resource Stewards fight fires with fire.

 Contributed photo

Sept. 30 marks the end of burn bans across Klickitat County, and as private individuals begin to prepare their slash piles, so too will Mt. Adams Resource Stewards prepare for prescribed open burns in state forests.

For the first time in nearly 18 years, the State of Washington is endorsing prescribed burns on state forest land through a new program administered by the Department of Natural Resources.