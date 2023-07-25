South Dakota State announces spring 2023 graduation list
South Dakota State University announced July 14 that Elizabeth Anne Fullmer of Goldendale, Washington, has graduated following the spring 2023 semester.
Fullmer graduated with an undergraduate certificate from SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
Spokane Community College releases honor roll
Spokane Community College lists 1,814 students on its honor roll for the 2023 Spring quarter, which ended in June. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.
From the Gorge, Stephanie Basilan of Goldendale, Bethany Blanchard of Bingen, Charles Hicks of Goldendale and Felicity Mains of Goldendale made the SCC honor roll.
SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. It is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but it also offers associates degrees including those that are transfer-ready for those going into universities. SCC serves more than 15,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, five other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
CCS offers high-quality academic transfer, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs; business and community training; and adult literacy programs throughout northeastern Washington, enrolling approximately 34,000 students a year.
Spokane Falls Community College announces spring honor roll
Spokane Falls Community College lists 1,285 students on its honor roll for Spring quarter 2023, which ended in June. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
From the Gorge, Amber Hillegas of Goldendale and Collyn Roberts of Goldendale were on the honor roll.
SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and serves over 5,000 students. It is renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as exceptional STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman. It is also part of Community Colleges of Spokane.
