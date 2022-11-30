Eden Grow Systems open house

Mark Samborn and Sandy Linnerud observe an assortment of plants growing within Eden Grow Systems’ aeroponic “Eden Grow Tower,” one of many on display at Friday evening’s open house for the new business located downtown White Salmon.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Eden Grow Systems celebrates grand opening in White Salmon

Eden Grow Systems, a tech startup focused on indoor plant-growing solutions, recently celebrated their grand opening of a new workspace and manufacturing facility in downtown White Salmon with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Eden Grow Systems Ribbon cutting

The Eden Grow Systems team celebrated the business’ opening Friday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. From left, Scott Brous, Leticia Brous, Bart Womack, Eli Long, Jesse Spalding, Alicia Raymond, and Jeff Raymond.
Eden Grow Systems Eli Long

Eli Long, a welding technician with Eden Grow Systems, demonstrates for visitors the nature of the grow system. Next to him is a rack of mature basil, which Eden Grow Systems offered to visitors to sample.