Mark Samborn and Sandy Linnerud observe an assortment of plants growing within Eden Grow Systems’ aeroponic “Eden Grow Tower,” one of many on display at Friday evening’s open house for the new business located downtown White Salmon.
Eli Long, a welding technician with Eden Grow Systems, demonstrates for visitors the nature of the grow system. Next to him is a rack of mature basil, which Eden Grow Systems offered to visitors to sample.
The Eden Grow Systems team celebrated the business’ opening Friday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. From left, Scott Brous, Leticia Brous, Bart Womack, Eli Long, Jesse Spalding, Alicia Raymond, and Jeff Raymond.
Eden Grow Systems celebrates grand opening in White Salmon
Eden Grow Systems, a tech startup focused on indoor plant-growing solutions, recently celebrated their grand opening of a new workspace and manufacturing facility in downtown White Salmon with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The company’s line of products, called the Eden Grow Tower, is a simple, vertical aeroponics tower designed to grow food indoors and year-round.
The technology adopts the same aeroponics technique of growing fruits and vegetables used by NASA engineers. In fact, the company was recently named a NASA “Spinoff” company by the agency. According to a news article published by NASA, the agency’s Spinoff publication highlights technologies developed within the agency’s ecosystem being adapted for commercial products and services, “demonstrating the broader benefits of America’s investment in its space program.”
Bart Womack, the company’s CEO and co-founder, along with co-founder and COO Jeff Raymond, decided to bring the operations to the Columbia Gorge, closer to where the idea for a sustainable system such as the Eden Grow Tower was born. Raymond, who lives in Snowden with his wife, Alicia, first crafted an aquaponics system called the Hab-1. It was through this venture and the attention he received from it that he met Womack, who had been building a farm in a Conex container, Raymond said in an earlier report by Columbia Gorge News.
Their attraction to the Gorge as a home base for their operations was spurred by the bountiful farmland present as well as the robust community of tech innovators working and residing here.
“By combining tech with agriculture in the Gorge, we have both of those worlds brought together,” Womack said at the open house on Friday.
Raymond noted that the company's small team of staff, since its founding, “have shown a commitment and drive that you don’t see everyday.”
The open house brought visitors, community members, and investors together for demonstrations of their technology. Eli Long, a welding technician for the company, offered samples of basil leaves from ripe and strong-looking plants.
The towers use artificial intelligence and robotics to create profiles for each plant, which Womack credited as the driving factor of the tower’s success in its reliability.
The company is currently offering reservations for pre-order. The line of towers offers an increasing amount of capacity, with space for 32, 64, and 96 plants, with their entry-level product, ET100-60, starting at $2,999.
