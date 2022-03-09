HOOD RIVER — On Feb. 28, the Hood River City Council authorized the engineering department to move forward with design and construction of the Second and Oak Street intersection in downtown Hood River. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) completed a review of the amendment for signalization. The city agreed to pay ODOT for the review, including $9,000 for intersection plan review and another $15,000 for signalization electrical review during construction.
The heavily trafficked intersection will receive upgrades that include new sidewalk design and brick walkway surface on crosswalks. A complete replacement of signalization — street signs, road paint and the right-of-way — is also included in the project parameters. The city will incur the costs and responsibilities of construction and 75% of the annual maintenance and electrical costs necessary to operate the new signalization, with ODOT covering the remaining 25%. Public Works personnel and engineering consultants have estimated costs could reach upwards of $850,000.
This project has been many years in the making. Five years ago, in March 2017, the city signed a contract with Kittelson & Associates for a conceptual design of traffic signals at the intersection. Wade Seaborn, city engineer, said the intersection will be getting brand new traffic lights all four ways. Sections of the east and westbound lanes will be repaved after installation.
