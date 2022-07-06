North Wasco County School District 21 welcomes Ryan LaDouceur as the next principal of The Dalles Middle School, said a June 22 district press release.
Raised in The Dalles, LaDouceur has more than 16 years of educational experience in schools spanning the globe. He has taught and been an administrator in Japan, China, Germany, and South Korea. Throughout his career, LaDouceur has held the position of teacher, educational instructor, dean of students, and assistant principal. Most recently, he has served as a teacher and focused collaboration facilitator at Antilles High School, Fort Buchanan in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said the press release.
“I want TDMS to be a place where students and staff have fun, people are excited to be there and the expectations are high” LaDouceur said of his new role.
According to the press release, LaDouceur brings a broad scope of educational experiences to the district, spanning across elementary, middle and secondary levels, including hands-on experience with vocational and career and technical education.
He holds two Bachelor's of Science degrees in social science and economics and a Master of Art in teaching.
Outside of teaching, LaDouceur is wrestler, including wrestling at the NCAA Division I level, and was a member of the 2000 U.S.A. Junior Freestyle Wrestling Team, as well as more than two decades of coaching experience, said the press release.
LaDouceur is looking forward to coming back to The Dalles community with his family, he said.
“I’m excited to serve the community I grew up in and make a significant difference,” said the press release.
