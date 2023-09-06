the_gathering_fbg4152.jpg

Jacob (left) and Shruti Larson recount the creation of their shade garden during a Crop Talk at The Gathering farm near Husum, Aug. 24.

 Flora Gibson photo

Through this year’s Crop Talk tours, local farmers and gardeners can learn from each other’s triumphs and challenges, sharing ideas about everything from marketing to soil health across the Gorge.

Gorge Grown instituted Crop Talks several years ago, and now runs them in partnership with Underwood Conservation District, with an average of six tours yearly.

the_gathering_fbg4147.jpg

On three small plots of clay soil in a slanted coniferous forest, Shruti and Jacob Larson tend an estimated 1/3 acre of herbs and vegetables.
the_gathering_fbg4158.jpg

Those attending the Aug. 24 Crop Talk at The Gathering farm near Husum talked seeding equipment, growing and cooking tips, low-cost solutions for small growers, and pest control. Pictured is farmer Shruti Larson.
the_gathering_fbg4173.jpg

The sun garden and greenhouse foster flowers and vegetables like tomatoes, onions, Japanese eggplants and Thai basil.