Hood River County

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting was held Aug. 21, and much of the time was spent on a Q&A session for the County Forest Carbon Project.

The Climate Trust has proposed a Carbon Development Agreement (CDA) which establishes expectations for the 40-year project between the county as landowner and The Climate Trust as project developer. The CDA will follow standards required by the American Carbon Registry and details the projects’ legalities and revenue offset arrangements. The Climate Trust will measure and monitor the county forest lands to ensure that harvest patterns and rates are at sustainable levels. In the event of a major catastrophe, low carbon credit revenues, or other unforeseen developments, the CDA leaves room for Hood River County to exit the agreement.