HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting was held Aug. 21, and much of the time was spent on a Q&A session for the County Forest Carbon Project.
The Climate Trust has proposed a Carbon Development Agreement (CDA) which establishes expectations for the 40-year project between the county as landowner and The Climate Trust as project developer. The CDA will follow standards required by the American Carbon Registry and details the projects’ legalities and revenue offset arrangements. The Climate Trust will measure and monitor the county forest lands to ensure that harvest patterns and rates are at sustainable levels. In the event of a major catastrophe, low carbon credit revenues, or other unforeseen developments, the CDA leaves room for Hood River County to exit the agreement.
Though not guaranteed, The Climate Trust projects Hood River’s carbon credits to be purchased within the first seven years of the plan. Revenue from carbon sales must go to maintaining and acquiring county forest lands. Commissioners are preparing a public hearing in September or October on the matter.
In other news, Chair Jennifer Euwer reported the position for county administrator has been reposted with an adjusted salary and extended deadline for applications, considering the current market and housing options in the county. Commissioner Arthur Babitz reported a small barge has begun sampling sections of the Columbia River for the installation of poles for the new bistate bridge.
Kevin Greenwood was appointed new Hood River County representative for the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority Board; he will replace Stu Watson, who is retiring.
City Manager Abigail Elder asked the Board to review the funding plan the Westside Urban Renewal District in Hood River; with a focus on housing and transportation infrastructures, the city requested the board considers and adopts a resolution for the renewal plan.
After a few years of delay, the state of Oregon completed their Triennial Review Report from 2020, a review of the county’s health department programs. Most programs were considered in compliance with standards, though some fell within “compliance findings” parameters, meaning they could be improved or require additional studies. Trish Elliott, director of the Hood River County Health Department, said that public health programs are usually reviewed every three years by the state and every two years federally, but COVID-19 interrupted the review process. With the completion of the 2020 review, the department feels back on track and is awaiting their 2023 final report, she said.
The 2020 review launched a discussion about new emergency preparedness expectations and requirements, particularly surrounding communicable diseases. There is a push for 24/7 emergency contact and community follow-up from the health department about rumors of communicable diseases or other serious diagnoses. The team has three trained disease intervention specialists as well as a strong connection with the local network of hospitals and regional epidemiologists. They are also aware of the role environmental factors play in public health, so the state feels comfortable with the staff in the county, she said.
One public comment came from a couple living on Neal Creek Road. Their home, according to county GIS maps, is in the middle of the road; some of their neighbors have the same problem, they said. The location of their home on the official county map causes issues for these landowners, such as claiming water rights, and they have been told it costs $5,000 to get the maps fixed. Euwer referred them to Public Works for help.
