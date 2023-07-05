Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bear enjoys cooling off at the watering hole off the Mosier Plateau trail last summer. Community Action Agencies in the Gorge have found that most people do not utilize local cooling shelters and are distributing “cooling kits” to houseless individuals, those who work outside and the elderly instead.
THE GORGE — As summer temperatures begin to rise, Community Action Agencies in the Gorge are preparing to assist people in need of combating life-threatening weather conditions with individual Cooling Kits delivered by Houseless Outreach Coordinators.
This year, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) in Skamania and Klickitat counties and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties are changing tactics to help more people stay safe during extreme heat events.
“Our experience has shown us that during extremely hot weather conditions, people hunker down and do not go to cooling shelters that were being staffed,” said Leslie Naramore. “No one checked into our Emergency Cooling Shelter in Skamania County last year. We are pivoting to use our resources more responsibly and assist people to remain safe where they are.”
WAGAP will have outreach coordinators operating in Skamania and Klickitat counties who will distribute kits to houseless individuals and families. Coordinators will also focus on the elderly as well as farm and other outdoor workers whose jobs potentially put them at risk during extreme weather conditions. MCCAC will coordinate similar outreach efforts during severe heat events in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.
Kits will be staged throughout the area at local MCCAC offices, WAGAP offices, and Second Hand Rose, WAGAP’s community thrift store in Bingen. They can be picked up during office hours. Additionally, the teams are working now to coordinate with other community organizations, such as libraries, churches, and fire departments, to make kits available at even more sites.
The cooling kits will include essential items such as water, sunscreen, and other supplies as available. Some additional information will be provided to help explain what to do during a heat emergency, along with emergency contact information.
In the case of extreme life-threatening conditions where temperatures are not projected to subside overnight or there is an unhealthy air quality advisory, residents in need should reach out to WAGAP at 509-493-2662 or MCCAC at 541-298-5131 during business hours so staff can evaluate each situation and appropriately assist the individual.
