Community Action Agencies in the Gorge have found that most people do not utilize local cooling shelters and are distributing "cooling kits" to houseless individuals, those who work outside and the elderly instead.

THE GORGE — As summer temperatures begin to rise, Community Action Agencies in the Gorge are preparing to assist people in need of combating life-threatening weather conditions with individual Cooling Kits delivered by Houseless Outreach Coordinators.

This year, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) in Skamania and Klickitat counties and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties are changing tactics to help more people stay safe during extreme heat events.

