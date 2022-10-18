Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MOSIER — To help raise awareness and provide in person opportunities for feedback on Pacific Power’s Wildfire Protection Plan, the company is hosting a public input forum at the Mosier Grange Hall, 1000 Fourth Ave., Mosier, on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Experts will discuss wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.
The forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.
Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center holds open house
HOOD RIVER — Six Rivers has expanded its Hood River office space, and is celebrating! The public is invited to Six Rivers’ open house event on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Please feel free to drop in any time between 4-7 p.m. at 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River.
Enjoy free refreshments, tour the new space, and meet the team. This is a great opportunity to learn more about mediation, eviction prevention, restorative justice, and work to support resilient schools, said a press release.
THE DALLES —Relay for Life of Mid-Columbia hosts the Survivor and Caregiver Luncheon at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Columbia Portage Grill, 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way.
The luncheon celebrates survivors and raises funds for critical cancer research and support services. RSPV to Marilyn Wong, 541-980-5950; for more information about Relay for Life Mid-Columbia, visit relayforlife.org/midcolumbia.
Trunk or Treat at Valley Christian
HOOD RIVER — Kids, moms and dads: It’s Trunk-or-Treat time again at Hood River Valley Christian Church! Join the fun on Halloween in the church parking lot, 975 Indian Creek Road, from 4-6 p.m. You’ll find vehicle trunks and hatches covered in Halloween decor and filled with all kinds of treats for boys and girls!
“Well over 200 kids and parents came to last year’s event,” said Pastor Alicia Speidel. “The kids’ costumes were awesome and so creative. Many moms and dads — even the family dog — came in Halloween duds as well. This event is for the entire community, and (fingers crossed) the long-range forecast shows clouds and sun! We hope to see everyone again this year. Be sure to bring family and friends along, and we’ll be looking for you on Oct. 31 at HRVCC.”
Free community playgroup meets
HOOD RIVER — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
