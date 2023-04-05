Bookmobile craft activities in April
LYLE / DALLESPORT — Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries is hosting special bookmobile craft activities in April. FVR Libraries bookmobiles offer a diverse selection of library materials, and wifi is available in the vicinity of the bookmobile where cell service is present.
Lyle: Saturday, April 8, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Lyle Community Center
Dallesport: Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Dallesport Community Center.
CL PTO hosts Casino Night
CASCADE LOCKS — The Cascade Locks Elementary School PTO is hosting its first ever Casino Night Fundraiser Saturday, April 15 at the Port of Cascade Locks Pavilion, 427 Portage Road. Local Monte Carlo business Wild Bill’s will provide games and dealers. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Childcare is available as a ticket add-on as well as free local shuttle services (more details to be posted on the website), light food, and drinks from local favorites, plus an auction. Tickets can be purchased at www.CascadeLocksPTO.com for $35. This includes one drink or raffle ticket and $15 of casino script to start the event.
PRIDE book club meets April 13
The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. The April 13 book is “Honey Girl,” a lesbian rom-com. Books are available at the library. Refreshments will be served.
Bingo is back in High Prairie
LYLE — High Prairie Community Council is bringing bingo back to the community center, 701 Struck Road, every second Thursday, April through November. Doors open at 6 p.m., with games starting at 6:30 p.m. Have fun, meet your neighbors and support community efforts.
Volunteers are needed to help in the kitchen and with clean up. If you can help, email erinhartford@gmail.com or if you can help handing out flyers, call Josh, 509-281-0971.
Free GOrge Pass for downtown employees
HOOD RIVER — CAT (Columbia Area Transit) and the City of Hood River have announced the continuation of their free GOrge Pass program for downtown Hood River employees.
The program is designed to help reduce traffic congestion, alleviate parking issues and parking costs for employees, and offer the benefits of public transportation to those working downtown. The program offers a free 2023 GOrge Pass to employees working within the City of Hood River Business District. The passes provide free transportation on all CAT transit services — including the Columbia Gorge Express traveling from Hood River to Portland and the Gorge-to-Mountain Express, with transportation from Hood River to Mount Hood.
Passes also provide free transportation on The Link Transit in The Dalles, Skamania County Transit, and Mt. Adams Transportation Services.
If you or your staff members are interested in receiving a pass, call 541-386-4202. Staff will confirm you are located within the eligibility employment area and passes delivered to your place of employment. For more information visit rideCATbus.org.
