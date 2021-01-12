The Dalles — In conjunction with community volunteers, The Dalles Civic Auditorium is opening their Fireside Room as a teen study space.
The study room will provide free wifi and a quiet atmosphere for high school students each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The utilization of the Civic Auditorium as a space for teens is a welcome reminder of the rich community heritage of the Civic.
During the 1950s-1970s, the ballroom at the Civic was home to a teen center where hundreds of local teens would gather.
The Dalles church, Life in Christ, has been partnering with executive director of The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Skot Barker, in the task of coordinating volunteers for this project.
Local, background checked adult volunteers will serve to oversee the study room as students bring their homework and laptops to enjoy a safe study space.
Masks and social distancing will be required, per governor mandate.
The study opened Tuesday, Jan. 12.
