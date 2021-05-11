Hood River — Hood River residents have until May 20 to participate in a survey about plans to build affordable homes and apartments on the city-owned seven-acre site along Rand Road, at the west end. The city will include community comments in its development plans, due for completion in June.
The survey, in both English and Spanish, is at cityofhoodriver.gov/planning/780-rand-road-housing-development-strategy.
Once initial preferences are complete, the city will seek a developer to propose specific infrastructure and housing construction. Construction could begin as early as summer 2022.
The council has narrowed its preferences to four alternatives, all of which mix low-income apartments and middle-income owner-occupied homes on the site. The alternatives also suggest places for parks and open spaces, wetland management, transit shelters, energy-efficient construction and sidewalks. All of the alternatives include 100 rental apartments. Alternatives include varying numbers of town houses and affordable owner-occupied homes. The city council’s preferred alternative No. 4 includes developing adjacent Hood River County property at the same time.
