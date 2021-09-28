Columbia Gorge Community College will host two vaccination events at the start of fall term. The first will be held at The Dalles campus amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
The second will be at the Hood River campus parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 30, also from noon to 2 p.m.
Currently enrolled students who vaccinate at the event will be given four free credits towards their next or current classes. Community members who vaccinate at the event will be given a voucher for two free community education courses. Some restrictions may apply to course selection.
Students and community members who receive the single-shot vaccine will be credited or given a voucher immediately. Those who receive the first portion of a dual-shot vaccine will be given information on how to claim their free credits or voucher after completing the second jab.
Those already vaccinated who show their completed vaccination card will be entered into a drawing for vouchers for credits (students) or community education programs (community members). If a vaccinated person brings an unvaccinated person who gets vaccinated at the event, they’ll get an extra entry into the drawing.
Lunch will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
