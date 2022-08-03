Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association sponsored the first governor’s debate 2022

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association sponsored the first governor’s debate in Oregon at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches Friday, July 29. The debate was moderated by PMG President Mark Garber, at left, and included Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson — who are running neck-and-neck in recent polls. The event was hosted by Pamplin Media Group. 

 Video Screenshot/CGN

During the first general election debate in a race for who will become the next governor of Oregon, the three candidates empathized with many Oregonians dissatisfied with where the state is headed. Each of the three women, however, offered differing solutions to the state’s myriad of issues in a 90-minute forum that underscored the chasms among their political philosophies and leadership styles.

Christine Drazan

Tina Kotek

Betsy Johnson

The debate was moderated by PMG President Mark Garber and included questions from local journalists, as well as the opportunity for the candidates to confront each other with their own inquiries.